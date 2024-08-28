Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.47

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.97. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 20,615 shares.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1351 dividend. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

