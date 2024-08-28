Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 120,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 327,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Hanryu Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
About Hanryu
Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.
