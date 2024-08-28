Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 4.16% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 255,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 900,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

