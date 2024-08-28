Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.78

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.78 and traded as low as C$19.76. Hardwoods Distribution shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 4,022 shares changing hands.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.
