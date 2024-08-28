Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.24

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 49328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Harrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 2.6% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Harrow by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.