Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.