Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 10.26 and last traded at 10.28. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.29.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.