HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $378.00 to $405.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $389.87 and last traded at $389.00, with a volume of 86191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.78.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.43. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

