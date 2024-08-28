Head to Head Analysis: Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 11.38% 132.94% 19.73% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.81 billion 2.09 $171.00 million $2.28 21.27 PhoneX $149.19 million 0.26 $7.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Frontdoor and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontdoor and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 3 0 2.40 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontdoor currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Frontdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontdoor is more favorable than PhoneX.

Summary

Frontdoor beats PhoneX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

