Head-To-Head Analysis: HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.13 million 20.09 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -0.80 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -0.58

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.97, indicating a potential upside of 147.38%. HilleVax has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 376.68%. Given HilleVax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,720.76% -2,741.89% -253.06% HilleVax N/A -56.18% -43.75%

Summary

HilleVax beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.