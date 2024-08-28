Head to Head Analysis: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) versus Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KDDI and Hengan International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KDDI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $39.86 billion 1.83 $4.40 billion $1.05 15.81 Hengan International Group $3.36 billion 1.15 $395.71 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 11.14% 11.03% 4.84% Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares KDDI and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KDDI has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KDDI and Hengan International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 0 N/A Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. KDDI pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KDDI beats Hengan International Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.