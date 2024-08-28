Head-To-Head Comparison: U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U Power and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U Power has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Superior Industries International -10.46% N/A -8.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U Power and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $19.76 million 0.18 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.39 billion 0.07 -$92.89 million ($5.73) -0.61

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

