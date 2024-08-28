Head-To-Head Contrast: PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) & Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA)

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) and Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PageGroup and Syra Health.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 0 2 0 1 2.67 Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A Syra Health -59.22% -201.13% -109.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares PageGroup and Syra Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.8% of Syra Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Syra Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PageGroup and Syra Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup $2.50 billion 0.72 $95.86 million N/A N/A Syra Health $5.51 million 1.12 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

PageGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Summary

PageGroup beats Syra Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand. The company also provides recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees, temporary, or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

