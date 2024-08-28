Head to Head Review: Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) versus Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU)

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Free Report) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Growers Cooperative and Bunge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Golden Growers Cooperative alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Growers Cooperative 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunge Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bunge Global has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Bunge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Golden Growers Cooperative.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Growers Cooperative N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global 2.33% 14.84% 6.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Golden Growers Cooperative and Bunge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bunge Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Growers Cooperative and Bunge Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Growers Cooperative N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global $55.82 billion 0.25 $2.24 billion $12.42 8.08

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Growers Cooperative.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Golden Growers Cooperative on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Growers Cooperative

(Get Free Report)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The company facilitates its members by delivering corn to the corn wet-milling facility. Golden Growers Cooperative was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Growers Cooperative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.