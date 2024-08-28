Head-To-Head Review: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 25.82% 5.43% 3.02% Two Harbors Investment 27.71% 3.64% 0.43%

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $3.16 billion 11.92 $803.20 million $4.49 39.58 Two Harbors Investment $480.36 million 3.01 -$106.37 million $1.78 7.85

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Extra Space Storage and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25 Two Harbors Investment 0 3 3 0 2.50

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $165.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.01%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

