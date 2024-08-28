Head-To-Head Survey: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) & Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) and Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Prada pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Movado Group pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prada pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 6.09% 8.18% 5.47% Prada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Movado Group and Prada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Movado Group and Prada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prada 0 2 2 0 2.50

Movado Group presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.26%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Prada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movado Group and Prada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $664.37 million 0.82 $46.71 million $1.79 13.78 Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 31.57

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prada. Movado Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Movado Group beats Prada on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business. The company sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores, e-commerce channels, department stores, independent retailers, and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

