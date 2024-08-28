Head to Head Survey: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Health Investors pays out 118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71 National Health Investors 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential downside of 23.00%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.75% -3.40% -1.67% National Health Investors 41.40% 10.41% 5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.44 billion 1.08 -$78.02 million ($1.02) -12.67 National Health Investors $326.05 million 10.75 $135.65 million $3.05 26.45

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

