Head to Head Survey: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) versus Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Zeta Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zeta Global and Silvaco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 1 12 1 3.00 Silvaco Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Zeta Global presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Silvaco Group has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Silvaco Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvaco Group is more favorable than Zeta Global.

This table compares Zeta Global and Silvaco Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $822.09 million 6.78 -$187.48 million ($1.06) -24.04 Silvaco Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Silvaco Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zeta Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Silvaco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global -17.76% -79.03% -26.59% Silvaco Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zeta Global beats Silvaco Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as agile intelligence suite, which synthesizes Zeta's data and data generated by its customers to uncover consumer insights that are translated into marketing programs; and CDP, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc. is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco Group Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

