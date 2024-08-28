HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 115.4% in August

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HeartBeam Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of BEATW opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.23.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.