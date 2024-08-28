HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 115.4% in August

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HeartBeam Stock Up 21.9 %
Shares of BEATW opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.23.
HeartBeam Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.