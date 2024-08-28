Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.72

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 17020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 681,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

