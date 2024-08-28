Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTLF. DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $369,475 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 681,412 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

