HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 1.9%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.71 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14). 2,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.51 ($0.14).

HeiQ Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a market cap of £18.05 million, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About HeiQ

(Get Free Report)

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.