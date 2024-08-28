Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 12,867 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 12,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,054.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,888,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 20,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 7,413 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $6,671.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,318 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,578.84.

On Monday, June 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,226 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,593.80.

On Thursday, June 20th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,556 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $13,289.40.

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35.

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,495.83.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Alset Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alset Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

