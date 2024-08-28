Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $959,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $838.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

