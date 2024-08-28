Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) COO Aaron Birnbaum Sells 10,000 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herc Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HRI opened at $143.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

