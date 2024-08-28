Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hess were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.