Hessam Nadji Sells 659 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $26,577.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,241 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $532,023.38.

On Thursday, July 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

