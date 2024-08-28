Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

