Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.