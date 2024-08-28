Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.22

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

