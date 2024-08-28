HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,987,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,035,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,920,047,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,571,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 842,884 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,591,126,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $416.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

