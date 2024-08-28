HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $873,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,761,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HNI Stock Down 0.2 %

HNI stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

