HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger Sells 9,447 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $504,658.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,859,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HNI Price Performance

HNI stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $13,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

