Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.