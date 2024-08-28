Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

