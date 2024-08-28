Howard Dvorkin Acquires 16,200 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,534,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,432.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,192 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $5,815.04.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

FlexShopper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

