Howard Dvorkin Acquires 16,200 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,534,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,432.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 19th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.
  • On Thursday, August 15th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,192 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $5,815.04.
  • On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36.
  • On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $7,394.31.
  • On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $6,820.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.
  • On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

FlexShopper Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

