H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,995. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

