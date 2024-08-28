HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.18

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.18 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.10), with a volume of 380,924 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.60 and a beta of 0.29.

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

