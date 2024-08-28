Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $6,863,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average of $194.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

