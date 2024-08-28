Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

