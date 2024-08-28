IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $988.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 988 ($13.03) and last traded at GBX 984 ($12.98), with a volume of 1275283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($13.00).

IGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.04) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.19) to GBX 1,100 ($14.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 985.40 ($12.99).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 885.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 795.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.10, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 32.64 ($0.43) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($12.00), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($277,068.18). 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

