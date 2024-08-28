Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 2,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOMN. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

