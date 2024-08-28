Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

