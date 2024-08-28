Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.85

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.
Indivior Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
