Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Trading Up 15%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Infinya Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24.

Infinya Company Profile

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

