Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Trading Up 15%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.
Infinya Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24.
Infinya Company Profile
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infinya
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.