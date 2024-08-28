Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

