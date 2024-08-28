Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) vs. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Head to Head Contrast

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $166.23 million 34.05 $10.93 million $1.87 106.00 Innate Pharma $51.90 million 3.37 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Krystal Biotech and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 9 0 2.90 Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $187.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 351.39%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -5.74% -5.45% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.