Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 3,398 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innospec alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $749,987.20.

Innospec Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.