Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CFO Ian Cleminson Sells 6,602 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $749,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52.

Shares of IOSP opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.71.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innospec by 204,935.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,090,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

