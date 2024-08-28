Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.45

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.45 and last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,705,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

